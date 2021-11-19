AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis spoke Friday afternoon about the shooting at Hinkley High School in Aurora that left 3 injured. The shooting happened just about an hour before the governor addressed the situation.
“We pray for the recovery of the two individuals that were transported to the hospital,” said Polis.
The school was placed on lockdown immediately after the shooting, which happened just after noon. Initially, Aurora police believed that only two people had been shot.
Polis discussed the Hinkley High School shooting during a news conference initially scheduled to discuss the state's response to the surge in COVID-19 cases.
“We of course, as a state, are working to double our efforts to reduce youth violence, and improve public safety,” said Polis. “We’ve proposed $115 million in the state budget towards improving public safety, recruiting and retaining law enforcement, co-responders, behavioral health needs, reducing recidivism, community policing, and really making sure that across Colorado, no matter where you live, you can be safe in your home or safe in a park outside of a high school.”
He also addressed Monday’s shooting at Nome Park, which left 6 students from Aurora Central High School injured. That school is located just across the street from the park.
“In particular with the two shootings in Aurora, we are going to have a renewed focus on reducing youth violence,” said Polis.