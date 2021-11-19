(CBS4) – A Colorado tradition made its return after being sidelined, and it serves as a promising sign as Colorado continues to navigate the pandemic. Despite rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, a yearly tradition is making its comeback.
The celebration of the first day of the Denver Christkindlmarket took place Friday, and it also signaled the rebirth of Civic Center Park.
The park was temporarily closed in September, and it was unknown if it would reopen in time for the start of the Christkindlmarket. Thankfully, it reopened just in time for the event.
The Denver Christkindlmarket is a celebration of German culture and welcomes guests to experience an authentic German holiday market. Families will be able to shop in wooden huts for hats, artisan gifts and plenty of tasty treats. There will also be live music to usher in the German experience.
“The purpose of coming to this market is having that European, German style feel of going to that German-style market,” said Samantha Tillner, the executive director of Denver Christkindlmarket. “If you haven’t been to one of the European ones, this is probably like the closest one you can get. You know? So this is a really fun space to be at.”
Denver Christkindlmarket opened 11 a.m. Friday, and the opening ceremony is scheduled at the amphitheater 4 p.m. Saturday.