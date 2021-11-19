ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – All mandatory evacuations for the Kruger Rock Fire have been lifted, although some voluntary evacuations remain in place. Firefighters have made progress with 60% containment.
Colorado officials believe strong winds knocked down power lines on Tuesday morning, causing the wildfire at daybreak. High winds throughout the day made it impossible for helicopters or planes to make slurry or water drops on the fire, but a small plane that was believed to be monitoring the fire on Tuesday evening crashed, killing the pilot, who was identified by the aviation company as Marc Thor Olson.
