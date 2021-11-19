AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said that officers are searching for multiple shooters involved in the Friday afternoon shooting at Hinkley High School‘s parking lot. Three people were hurt in the shooting, including two Hinkley High School students and an APS Avenue student.

“This was a fight that started in this parking lot and then it went into a shooting,” said Wilson.

Police are searching for the suspects and confirmed that officers are investigating a white pickup truck in a possible connection with the shooting. No one has been arrested.

Shots were fired in the parking lot of the high school located at 1250 South Chambers Road in Aurora just after noon Friday. More than a dozen gunshots were heard in the parking lot at the time of the shooting.

Wilson said that an Aurora Public Schools security officer was immediately on scene and helped secure the school and help initiate lockdown procedures associated with a shooting.

VIDEO: Cellphone Video Captures Sound Of Gunfire During Shooting Outside Hinkley High School In Aurora

“We are tired of this,” said Wilson.

CBS4 obtained cellphone video from a parent of a student at Hinkley High School where several shots can be heard while the student inside the vehicle can be heard saying quietly, “Oh, no. No, no, no.”

She urged parents to check their children’s phones and know who they are hanging out with. Wilson also urged witnesses to come forward and turn in any photos or video that they may have to help with the investigation.

“We have no concern for life whatsoever. I need the parents to get involved, I need you checking phones, I need you checking rooms, I need you checking cars and taking these guns away from these kids,“ said Wilson. “We cannot do it alone.”

Wilson said that even though none of the injuries appear life-threatening in Friday’s shooting, “The emotional scars, not only the people who were hit today, but the people who witness it are going to be life-long.”

Students and staff with vehicles parked in the lot won’t be able to access those cars until after the crime tape is removed. Police tweeted that students should follow the Aurora Police Department’s Twitter page for updates on when the parking lot will be cleared and vehicles can be removed.

All students were released from the school by 3 p.m. Students gathered outside the school after release, some evaluating the crime scene tape that covered the parking lot, others could be seen hugging each other.

Friday’s shooting happened about three miles from a shooting at Nome Park in Aurora on Monday afternoon that left 6 Aurora Central High School students injured.

Wilson said it was too early to discuss whether the shooting at Hinkley High School is related to Monday’s shooting at Nome Park.

“It is not confirmed at this moment, it is a possibility and we will let you know just as soon as possible,” said Wilson.

Police were also called to Rangeview and Gateway High Schools where they were investigating potential threats.

Aurora City Manager Jim Twombly released this statement: “This week’s violence near our schools is heartbreaking, and I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish experienced by the victims and their families. In addition, teachers and students at our schools are impacted by this outbreak of violence. Our community is still reeling from the shooting of six teenagers on Monday, and we find ourselves facing yet another senseless act of violence. It is the responsibility of all community members and stakeholders to invest in the safety of our youth. We must commit our time and resources to the city’s Youth Violence Prevention Program and our public safety partners to identify ways for increased involvement and better solutions. We will work collaboratively with our community partners to identify solutions and rally the support of our residents.”

All Aurora Public Schools will be on Thanksgiving break for the next week. Wilson said it would be a good time to regroup and reassess before students return to school on Nov. 29.

Members of the Aurora delegation in the Colorado state Legislature, including Senators Rhonda Fields and Janet Buckner as well as Representatives Mike Weissman, Dominique Jackson, Naquetta Ricks, Iman Jodeh, and Dafna Michaelson Jenet, today released the following joint statement on the shooting at Hinkley High School in Aurora: “We are devastated. Three times this week, young people have been shot in their own communities and around their own schools. As we await further details from today’s act of violence at Hinkley High School, our hearts are with the victims, their families, and all the students in Aurora schools. Our community is in pain and our kids are scared.

“Too many of our children have experienced gun violence. Too many parents have had to pick up their kids early, and too many teachers have had to put their classrooms into lockdown. We cannot become numb to this tragic reality. So far in 2021, there have been at least 138 incidents of gunfire on school grounds across the country. We need to treat gun violence like the epidemic it is.”

Aurora Public Schools Superintendent Rico Munn released this statement: A year ago, I stood in the Hinkley High School parking lot helping our Nutrition

Services team hand out Thanksgiving meals to our community. Today, that same parking lot was the scene of yet another act of gun violence in our community, traumatizing our children and staff.

At this time, police report that three APS students were shot in the Hinkley parking lot. Police say that one was likely the initial shooter.

I am thankful for the quick actions of our APS Campus Security team who took immediate protective action and implemented life saving measures. I am also

thankful for the Aurora Police Department and their quick response to the scene and for our staff who kept students calm and safe in our school in the midst of uncertain circumstances. It was thanks to all of you that we were able to get students released from Hinkley safely and as calmly as possible.

To our students, I want you to know that every day you are in our schools, you are surrounded by a team who loves you and who will work relentlessly to

provide you with a safe and healthy learning environment. Please reach out when you need help or a trusted adult to turn to.

To our staff, I could not be more proud to serve this community alongside you. This school year has been incredibly challenging and I see all of the extra hours, thought and heart that you pour into our students and community. You are the fighting spirit that keeps our students hopeful and inspired.

To our parents, we know you are our partners and we need your support to make our community safe for our kids. Over the Thanksgiving break, please talk with your children. As a reminder, counselors are available 24 hours a day through Colorado Crisis Services at 1-844-493-8255. Violence is never the answer. We need to talk, listen and find understanding with others even when we disagree.

We have shared this online resource from the National Association of School Psychologists with you before. It may be helpful as you talk to your children at home about acts of violence. To our Aurora community, we ask that you work to make every part of our community a safe haven for kids. We want every part of Aurora to be a place where kids feel safe, find opportunity and see role models for how to become healthy, successful and engaged members of our diverse world. We need each and every one of you to answer this call.

There are no words to accurately convey all of the hurt, anger, sadness and worry that we are feeling. I ask you to channel these emotions into helping our community heal and get stronger. Let us work together to make our community safer, better and more hopeful for our future.

After we take this break for the Thanksgiving holiday, please know that we will welcome our students back with open arms. We will provide additional security and mental health supports at schools as needed and we will continue to prioritize student safety and wellbeing. Please have a safe holiday and be thankful, as I am, for the many people around us who want to see amazing outcomes for all of our kids.