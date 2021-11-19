COVID In Colorado: Some Counties Urge Gov. Polis To Enact Statewide Face Mask MandateIn Routt County this week, one parent pleaded with the school board to implement a mask mandate within the district, to no avail.

'This Can Happen To Anyone': Windsor Man Finally Awake, Back On His Feet During Long COVID RecoveryA man who was given a 5% likelihood of survival after contracting COVID-19 is now sharing his story of survival in hope of saving others from going through the trauma he did this year.

COVID In Colorado: Gov. Jared Polis Believes State Is Facing Toughest Moments Since Pandemic BeganGov. Jared Polis believes that Coloradans are facing some of the toughest moments since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

COVID Vaccine Clinic At Coors Field On Saturday For 1st, 2nd Doses And Booster Shots Ages 5 And UpThe Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is partnering with the Colorado Rockies to host a vaccine clinic on Saturday at Coors Field.

Department of Defense Deploys Team Of Medical Workers To Fort Collins To Address Surge In COVID CasesAmid a surge of COVID-19 cases in northern Colorado, the Department of Defense is deploying a team of medical workers to Fort Collins in an effort to better address the crisis.

'Heartbroken': Doctors Concerned About Trajectory Of COVID As Surge Continues, Hospitals At Or Beyond CapacityFor the first time since the delta variant has caused a surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in northern Colorado, medical providers in the packed halls of the ICU are sharing their stories.