EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigated a shooting with injuries in the area Coventry Drive/S Academy Boulevard in El Paso County Friday.
According to the EPSO press release, deputies responded to a report made by a resident just before 6 a.m. in the 5000 block of South Highway 85/87 in Colorado Springs about a man who was bleeding at their doorstep. Deputies arrived on scene and found a man who had been shot in the face.
That gunshot victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and his status was unknown Friday morning.
Deputies learned the man was likely shot in the area of Coventry Drive and S Academy Boulevard, which is in an unincorporated portion of El Paso County. Patrol division deputies as well as major crimes detectives responded to that area and began to investigate.
Northbound S Academy Blvd. was blocked at Hartford Street for several hours before it reopened to one lane. The roadway remained partially shut down indefinitely for the investigation.
Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area of Coventry and S Academy today and might have been a witness between 4 to 6 a.m. to call the sheriff’s office tip line at at 719-520-6666.
