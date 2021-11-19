DENVER (CBS4) – The lack of snow continues to be a big weather headline for Colorado this fall. In Denver, we are now tied for the second latest date on record for the first snowfall of the season, which was set on November 19, 1931.
The all-time latest first snow of the season in Denver fell on November 21, 1934. That was during the heart of the Dust Bowl. There is a very high chance that Denver will not only tie that record this year, but also set a new date for the latest first snow.
For snowfall to be considered measurable a weather station must record a tenth of an inch of snow. Denver’s official weather station is located at Denver International Airport.