(CBS4) – Denver Police Department is investigating the death of a man as a homicide.
According to DPD, police responded to the 1100 Block of North Vine Street to conduct a death investigation Wednesday night, and that was changed to a homicide investigation Thursday morning.
In a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers post, the victim was identified as 77-year-old William “Stu” Hoebel. Investigators say Hoebel was pronounced dead due to his injuries, but the ultimate cause of his death was not confirmed.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.