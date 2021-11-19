DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis believes that Coloradans are facing some of the toughest moments since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The governor spoke about how the state is handling the recent surge of cases in the state that have some hospitals operating at or beyond capacity.
“About one in 38 unvaccinated Coloradans are contagious with the coronavirus, about one in 62 Coloradans as a whole are infected with COVID-19,” said Polis.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 did drop slightly from 1,552 on Thursday, to 1,535, on Friday. However, there were 3,700 new cases and Colorado’s 7-day positivity rate remains close to 10%. The goal is to keep the rate below 5%.