COVID Vaccine Clinic At Coors Field On Saturday For 1st, 2nd Doses And Booster Shots Ages 5 And UpThe Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is partnering with the Colorado Rockies to host a vaccine clinic on Saturday at Coors Field.

COVID In Colorado: Gov. Jared Polis Believes State Is Facing Toughest Moments Since Pandemic BeganGov. Jared Polis believes that Coloradans are facing some of the toughest moments since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Department of Defense Deploys Team Of Medical Workers To Fort Collins To Address Surge In COVID CasesAmid a surge of COVID-19 cases in northern Colorado, the Department of Defense is deploying a team of medical workers to Fort Collins in an effort to better address the crisis.

'Heartbroken': Doctors Concerned About Trajectory Of COVID As Surge Continues, Hospitals At Or Beyond CapacityFor the first time since the delta variant has caused a surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in northern Colorado, medical providers in the packed halls of the ICU are sharing their stories.

Jefferson County Board Of Health Sends Letter To Gov. Polis Asking For Statewide Mask Order As COVID Cases SurgeThe calls for more state action to try and limit the spread of COVID-19 grew louder on Thursday as the Jefferson County Board of Public Health wrote a letter to Gov. Jared Polis asking for a more serious approach.

COVID In Colorado: Lack Of Beds Creates Dangerous Situation For People Needing Emergency ServicesOn Thursday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported that there are 1,526 people being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals across the state, and there are only 81 ICU beds available.