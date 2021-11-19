DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is partnering with the Colorado Rockies to host a vaccine clinic on Saturday at Coors Field. Anyone who is eligible, ages 5 and up, can receive their first, second or booster shot for a COVID-19 vaccine.
The clinic at Coors Field is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 20, with entry at Gate D at 20th and Blake. Those who wish to participate can make an appointment or walk-up. Parking is provided in Lot A on the north side of the stadium off Park Ave. and Wazee.READ MORE: 'We Are Tired Of This': Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson Says Multiple Shooters At Hinkley High School
READ MORE: 3 Students Shot In Parking Lot Of Hinkley High School In Aurora
Those who get vaccinated will get a picture with the Rockies mascot, Dinger, and will “receive additional giveaways including Rockies promotional jerseys, hats, and baseball cards while supplies last.”MORE NEWS: VIDEO: Cellphone Video Captures Sound Of Gunfire During Shooting Outside Hinkley High School In Aurora
Additional Information from the CDPHE: CDPHE recommends all Coloradans 18 and older receive their COVID-19 vaccine booster and all Coloradans 6 months and older receive their annual influenza vaccine to save lives and reduce stress on health care systems and workers who are responding to increased hospitalizations from COVID-19. Coloradans should get a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose six months after receiving either Pfizer or Moderna and two months after receiving the J&J vaccine. It is safe to receive both a COVID-19 and a flu vaccine at the same time.