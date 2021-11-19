DENVER (CBS4) – After a chilly start to the day on Thursday it was a little warmer around Colorado to end the work week. Afternoon highs today will be near to slightly above normal for this time of year.

We still have some wind issues to deal with on this Friday with breezy conditions expected at times, especially in and near the foothills and on exposed mountain passes. There’s a Red Flag Warning still in effect for most of Fremont County today.

A weak weather system will pass by Colorado this weekend with a cold front that will drop our temperatures by a few degrees. Highs around the state on both Saturday and Sunday should be closer to where they should be for this time of the year.

As you know we are in great need of some moisture here in the central Rocky Mountain states and the approaching system will bring a little bit to us, but not much. A few scattered snow showers today will give way to more widespread snow on Saturday. Totals will average in the 1 to 4 inch range across the northern and central mountains.

We can’t rule out a few sprinkles or quick rain showers east of the foothills this weekend, especially on Saturday, but unfortunately we aren’t expecting much if any at all. But the increased cloud cover and slightly cooler temperatures will help raise the relative humidity values a bit and that should lower the fire danger.