AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Cellphone video taken from inside a car parked outside Hinkley High School in Aurora captured the moment the shooting started happening. Three people were injured in the shooting in Aurora on Friday afternoon.
In the cellphone video, several shots can be heard while the student inside the vehicle can be heard saying quietly, “Oh, no. No, no, no.”
In the video, the student can be seen crouching down in the seat while the camera phone records the gunfire.
