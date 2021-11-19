DENVER (CBS4)– It’s been a tough couple of years for Capitol Hill Books in Denver. The bookstore spent half of 2020 with their windows boarded up to prevent vandalism from protests. Now the plywood is back again. A truck drove into the store Wednesday night causing significant damage.

Capitol Hill Books owner Holly Brooks closed the store again Friday to continue repairs.

“You know, every once in a while we get an unfortunate incident,” said Brooks. ”I’m so used to it. People who really love the store make a point of coming here and helping us.”

A pick-up truck slammed into the side of the bookstore at Colfax and Grant, taking out an entire wall and the books stored behind it.

“There were three glass bookcases and above them were narrow glass bookcases. All of our most expensive and rare books were in those cases. What we’ve been doing today is going through and sorting out what we can’t sell anymore,” said Brooks.

In a way, it was a lucky disaster. No one was injured and their radiator was so heavy, it stopped the truck from driving further into the store. Replacing glass, or even an entire wall, isn’t enough for Brooks to consider moving. She’ll turn the page and move on in the same location.

“This is a landmark, you know, 41 years. I wouldn’t even consider closing this bookstore,” said Brooks.

Brooks says the incident won’t keep them closed for long. She is hoping to be back open Saturday. The driver stayed on scene after the crash. Denver police are still investigating how this happened.