WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – A 30-year-old man has been arrested on a charge of sexual assault on a child. The arrest of Michael Patrick Buckley on Wednesday afternoon followed the expiration of an Amber Alert out of Westminster. An 11-year-old girl went missing Tuesday and was found on Wednesday.
“We know there is inherent interest in this case and what occurred over the last couple of days. This is an open and ongoing case and to protect the integrity of the investigation we will not be releasing any additional information,” Westminster police wrote. “We would also like to remind everyone the victim in this case, who is a child, wouldn’t normally be identified due to her age and the charges, however the events leading up to the arrest caused us to identify the victim. The family is still asking for privacy.”
Buckley was taken to the Jefferson County Jail. The specific charge he faces is “Sexual Assault on a Child – pattern of abuse.”
Buckley’s arrest photo hasn’t been released.