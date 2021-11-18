ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) — A few of the firefighters working the Kruger Rock Fire in Estes Park had to pause Wednesday afternoon to refuel.
On Wednesday, Edward O’Malley, with the Shadow Canyon Crew from Boulder, shared video of members of the crew stopping for some sustenance amid the smoke and flames.
“Got a warm spot for lunch,” O’Malley tweeted.
Got a warm spot for lunch on the #KrugerRockFire #krugermountainfire #Krugerfire pic.twitter.com/tecWz2cIZP
— Edward O'Malley (@EdwardOMalley) November 17, 2021
Other firefighters stood by, monitoring patches of open flames.
Minutes later, O’Malley shared another video of his teammates back at work.
Jonah and Ricky doing good work. #KrugerRockFire #Krugerfire #krugermountainfire pic.twitter.com/NK9jD6iJLA
— Edward O'Malley (@EdwardOMalley) November 17, 2021
“Jonah and Ricky doing good work,” he tweeted.
“Hopefully calmer winds and cold temps today [will] help,” O’Malley wrote.
