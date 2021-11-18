LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Lakewood have arrested a third suspect in the murder of Gail Wilson. Wilson, 81, was last seen leaving his home on Halloween. He remains missing.
READ MORE: Lack Of Snow Forces Steamboat Ski Resort To Delay Opening Day Until After Thanksgiving
Police arrested Jay Sean Griffith, 21, in connection with the homicide of Wilson. Griffith remains in custody at the Jefferson County Jail on suspicion of tampering with a deceased body and accessory to first-degree murder.
Griffith’s arrest comes after two other suspects, Ricardo Gonzalez Perez, 35, and Savannah Wilson, 24, were arrested last week for the victim’s murder.READ MORE: DIA Recommends Getting To The Airport 2+ Hours Early Over Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Period
Police are still looking for Wilson’s body.
Currently police are trying to trace back the different locations of where Wilson’s red pick-up truck was on Oct. 31 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to hopefully find his body. They are searching the area of 6th to Colfax Avenues and Broadway and York Street.MORE NEWS: Highway 285 Closed For Hours After Deadly Multi-Vehicle Crash
Police are asking anyone with surveillance video of the truck to contact the Lakewood Police Department or call the tip line at 303-763-6800.