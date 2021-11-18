DENVER (CBS4)– Denver International Airport is expecting more than two million passengers over the Thanksgiving holiday. That’s why DIA is recommending passengers arrive at the airport at least two hours early.
Passenger traffic is expected to increase nearly 3% over 2019 before the pandemic began. DIA expects the busiest days will be the Monday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and then again on the Sunday and Monday after the holiday.
The airport said it has worked with TSA to add extra lanes at the north and A bridge security checkpoints. There is also a new TSA security setup at DIA.
The airport said it has worked with TSA to add extra lanes at the north and A bridge security checkpoints. There is also a new TSA security setup at DIA.
DIA will open the Pikes Peak Shuttle Lot 24 hours a day, 7 days a week beginning on Friday. The east economy lot will be closed. The shuttle lot was shut down during the pandemic. DIA said shuttle shortages are still an issue and flyers should prepare to arrive early in order to get to the terminal on time.