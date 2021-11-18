LAMAR, Colo. (CBS4) – More black-footed ferrets are roaming Colorado as Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers released 15 on the May Ranch near Lamar. The black-footed ferret is the rarest mammal in North America.
CPW Commissioners and Great Outdoors Colorado board members joined ranchers Dallas and Brenda May for the release.
The animals have thought to be extinct twice, until 16 were found in Wyoming in 1981. CPW has made their reintroduction a top priority. Before those efforts began, the ferrets had not been in Colorado since the early 1940s.
Tina Jackson is the CPW Species Conservation Coordinator who planned the release, saying in a news release, “recovery of a species like the black-footed ferret depends on long-term habitat management at large scales, and in Colorado, that means partnering with the great private landowners and agricultural organizations across the state. We are excited to bring the black-footed ferret back to the May Ranch and to work with the family in the years to come.”
This release came in advance of the CPW Commission meeting.
For a ranch or area to qualify for a black-footed ferret release, there must be a prairie dog colony with enough animals to provide food for the ferrets. Prairie dogs are the primary food for the carnivores. They aggressively warn predators to keep away.