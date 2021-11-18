(CBS4) — Our Colorado weather may make it difficult to see Friday morning’s partial lunar eclipse. The full Beaver Moon will be 97% eclipsed.
It will be the longest partial lunar eclipse in almost 600 years — with the peak lasting nearly three and a half hours.
“Because the moon will arrive at apogee — the farthest point in its orbit from Earth — on Nov. 20, it will also be moving at its slowest speed in its orbit,” Joe Rao explained on Space.com. “That’s why it will seem to move at an almost ‘leisurely pace’ through the Earth’s shadow, taking over 100 minutes from the time of first umbral contact to the time of greatest eclipse, and vice versa.”
The eclipse will be visible from North America, but cloud cover in Colorado may obscure the view.
“We’re expecting mostly cloudy skies but not complete overcast,” CBS4 Meteorologist Ashton Altieri said Thursday. “So the eclipse should be visible from the metro area, but it won’t be ideal viewing thanks to the extra clouds.”
If the weather in your area is not cooperating, you can watch it online. The Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, California will stream the partial — “but practically total!” — eclipse on YouTube.