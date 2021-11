Department of Defense Deploys Team Of Medical Workers To Fort Collins To Address Surge In COVID CasesAmid a surge of COVID-19 cases in northern Colorado, the Department of Defense is deploying a team of medical workers to Fort Collins in an effort to better address the crisis.

'Heartbroken': Doctors Concerned About Trajectory Of COVID As Surge Continues, Hospitals At Or Beyond CapacityFor the first time since the Delta variant has caused a surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in northern Colorado, medical providers in the packed halls of the ICU are sharing their stories with CBS4.

Colorado Division Of Homeland Security Shares Insight On Pandemic ResponseWhen a major emergency event happens in Colorado the Colorado Information Analysis Center is called on to help coordinate the best response.

COVID In Colorado: Hospitalizations Reach Level Not Seen Since 2020The number of people in Colorado who are hospitalized with COVID-19 has reached a number not seen since 2020.

Denver Public School Students Hope To Be Fully Vaccinated By Winter BreakDenver Health, in partnership with DPS, is hosting several vaccination clinics at no cost to students.