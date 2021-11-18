CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– New bodycam video shows good Samaritans, police officers and firefighters rescuing people from a burning apartment complex in Boulder last month. It’s been nearly a month since a massive fire tore through the Whittier Apartments.

(credit: Boulder Police)

Good Samaritans and rescuers were captured on video catching one man who had to jump to safety as the flames spread.

(credit: CBS)

The fire impacted more than 80 units and caused three buildings to collapse. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.

(credit: Erika Berkland)

