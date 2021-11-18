BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– New bodycam video shows good Samaritans, police officers and firefighters rescuing people from a burning apartment complex in Boulder last month. It’s been nearly a month since a massive fire tore through the Whittier Apartments.
Good Samaritans and rescuers were captured on video catching one man who had to jump to safety as the flames spread.
The fire impacted more than 80 units and caused three buildings to collapse. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.