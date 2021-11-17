HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– New digital reconstruction images of an unidentified female have been released in the hopes of solving a mystery that is more than 22 years old. The female’s skeletal remains were found about 3-and-a-half miles west of Interstate 25 on Red Rocks Road near Walsenburg in unincorporated Huerfano County on Aug. 10, 1999.
She has been known only as Jane Doe since then.
A forensic artist recently completed new digital reconstruction images of the woman in hopes of identifying her. She is described as 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, weighing approximately 130-145 pounds. She was estimated to be 30-45 years old at the time of her death.
While her race is undetermined, she may be white, part American Indian or Hispanic. She had shoulder-length dark brown to black hair that may have been styled in dreadlocks.
Her remains were found with clothing that included red, men’s long underwear with a Winston cigarette logo, a red crop-top T-shirt, blue jeans red crew socks, and dark brown leather strap sandals.
She also had extensive dental work and investigators believe her teeth would have been a prominent facial feature.
Foul play is believed to have been involved in her death.
Anyone with any information on the identity of the woman or the circumstances surrounding her death, is asked to contact the CBI at 719-647-5990.