By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Boulder News

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The Royal Arch Trail is once again open for hikers. The City of Boulder reopened the popular open space trail after significant maintenance and reconstruction work.

Royal Arch Trail (credit: City of Boulder)

The popular trail at Chautauqua Park has experienced heavy erosion over the years. It was closed in April.

Officials with the city’s Open Space & Mountain Parks completed many projects, including installing an 18-foot bridge to help hikers pass through the area safely. In May, the city planned to build a new staircase to the route.

