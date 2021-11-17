ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the fatal crash of a small plane in Estes Park on Tuesday. It happened after dusk in the area of the Kruger Rock Fire.
The wildfire broke out early Tuesday in Colorado’s windy and dry conditions. On Wednesday morning, it was listed at 130 acres, was 15% contained, and Larimer County’s evacuation orders remained in place.
The crash killed the pilot, the sole person on board. The NTSB said in a tweet that the plane is an Air Tractor AT-802.
NTSB investigating the Nov. 16, 2021, crash of an Air Tractor AT-802A in Estes Park, Colorado.
The plane was reportedly sent to monitor the fire. An aerial attack on the blaze didn’t happen Tuesday because of the high winds, but fire managers used planes to survey the fire activity.
A CBS4 crew captured video of a plane above the Kruger Rock Fire on Tuesday. It’s believed that’s the same one that crashed later in the day, but there’s not official confirmation on that.
Some emergency workers at the fire scene witnessed the crash. The plane went down at approximately 6:30 p.m. and the crash scene was located on the south end of Hermit Park at 9:45 p.m.
The pilot’s identification hasn’t been released. So far, there’s no official word on what investigators think might have led to the crash.