ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – The Kruger Rock Fire is now 15% contained. It has burned 140 acres in steep terrain in the Estes Park area.
Officials believe strong winds knocked down power lines on Tuesday morning, causing the wildfire at daybreak. High winds throughout the day made it impossible for helicopters or planes to make slurry or water drops on the fire, but a small plane that was believed to be monitoring the fire on Tuesday evening crashed, killing the pilot.
No structures have been damaged so far but residents in some parts of southern Estes Park and some nearby areas in Larimer County remain evacuated from their homes on Wednesday morning.
Highway 36 remains closed from just outside Estes Park to Lyons due to the firefight.
LINK: Larimer County Kruger Rock Fire Info Website
Colder weather moved in overnight to the Estes Park area, but it won’t last for long, according to Meteorologist Ashton Altieri.
“Somewhat warmer and definitely windier weather will return Thursday afternoon which will unfortunately raise the fire danger again. There is already a Fire Weather Watch for the foothills and Palmer Divide that will likely become a Red Flag Warning. Unfortunately the watch includes the Estes Park area where the Kruger Rock Fire continues to burn,” Altieri said.
The fire didn’t grow much overnight into Wednesday morning, with much of the growth on Tuesday on National Forest lands. Firefighters plan to take advantage of cooler temperatures and lighter winds on Wednesday. According to the USDA, air resources may support firefighters on the ground in challenging terrain as weather permits. Additional firefighting resources have been ordered.
U.S. Forest Service Closure Information: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/arp/alerts-notices/?aid=70327