DENVER(CBS)- After cold Thursday morning it looks like the fire danger threat will be ramping up again for parts of the Front Range. On the weather map have a high pressure ridge sliding in over the southern Rockies. At the same time, there is another storm system pushing into the west coast. The westerly flow on top of the high pressure along with a strong pressure gradient between the two will create windy conditions for two days over the mountains and front range.
READ MORE: 'I Lost My Truest Love': Colorado Mother Grieves Loss Of Son During Tragic Shooting
As a result, a Red Flag Warning for High Fire danger has been posted from late Thursday morning thru Friday afternoon for the northern Front Range foothills and mountains. This includes the Kruger Creek Fire near Estes Park for winds up to 45 mph.
The extended Red Flag Warning also includes South Park and the Palmer Divide.READ MORE: Westminster Neighbors Relieved After Police Find Missing Girl
A Weekend cold front should keep winds gusty in the mountains thru the weekend along with a shot of snow on Saturday. Denver and the northeastern plains has a slight chance at a few sprinkles of rain late on Saturday.
It is still three days out but, at this time it looks like mountain snow amounts will be small.MORE NEWS: Aurora Agrees To Pay $15 Million In Elijah McClain Case; Largest Police Related Settlement In City, Colorado History