(CBS4) – If both the CSU Rams and CU Buffs take care of business at Paradise Jam in the Virgin Islands this weekend, the two schools might meet on the hardcourt for the first time since Dec. 13th, 2019.

CU and CSU are on opposite sides of the bracket at the Paradise Jam tournament and if the rivals win their first two games they would meet in the tourney’s championship game on Monday night.

Colorado State opens the tournament on Friday morning at 11am against the Bradley Braves who are 1-2 to start the season. The preseason favorites to win the Mountain West are 3-0 on the season and been nothing short of dominant. They’ve never trailed by more than 4 points in any game and have won their first 3 games by an average of 25 points. Juniors David Roddy and Isaiah Stevens led CSU in scoring at 17ppg.

Colorado is also 3-0 on the young season with wins over Montana State, New Mexico and Maine. It’s been a good start for the Buffs who are trying to replace 5 of their top 7 scorers from last year including guard McKinley Wright. Keyshawn Barthelemy has picked up the slack leading the Buffs in scoring at 20 ppg. Tad Boyle’s squad will open the tourney on Friday night at 6pm against Southern Illinois. The Saluki’s are 1-1 this season.

CU and CSU were scheduled to play last year but Covid concerns in the Rams basketball program cancelled the game. It was the first time the two schools didn’t play each other since 2002.

The rivalry began back in 1906 and the Buffs lead the series with the Rams 91-38