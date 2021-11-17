LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – When a major emergency event happens in Colorado the Colorado Information Analysis Center is called on to help coordinate the best response.

“It’s really an intelligence center. Each state has one,” Kevin Klein Director of Colorado’s Division of Homeland Security said.

In addition to responding to day-to-day calls from Safe2Tell, or see something say something and issuing local law enforcement bulletins to be on the lookout they bring together numerous agencies to share information and protect the community

“For the pandemic, for example, the first thing we did was security for vaccine coming in so when there was such limited amounts of vaccine we helped figure out what those best places were,” he said.

Their role with the pandemic continues to evolve. While the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is lead on the pandemic response. They are tasked with getting federal resources to hospitals facing capacity concerns, and now treatment to those infected with COVID-19.

“We are working with CDPHE to help standup monoclonal antibody sites, We have a group working on staff and locations to help get more people who are eligible so they can get the therapy,” Klein said.

And while there is no end to the pandemic in sight, his team is already looking back, at lessons learned.

“Things like having to secure the supply chain which we hadn’t thought about before, we hadn’t thought about having large supplies state owned supplies of PPE we have masks we have gowns we’ve got gloves and we have to manage that inventory those things are all new,” He said.