DENVER (CBS4) – CBS4 Meteorologist Lauren Whitney and her husband Walker became parents this week! Little Maren Lee was born at 5 a.m. on Nov. 15.
Maren weighed 5 pounds 14 ounces and was 18.5 inches long.
Mom and baby are healthy and doing great — and dad is already a pro at swaddling and changing diapers.
The CBS4 family would like to congratulate Lauren and Walker on the arrival of this beautiful new addition to their family.
