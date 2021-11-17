WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – An Amber Alert issued for an 11-year-old was canceled on Wednesday afternoon after the Westminster girl was found safe. She was reported missing Tuesday.
Before the Amber Alert, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Missing Alert.
Amber Alert criteria:
- The abducted child must be 17 years of age or younger
- The abducted child must be in immediate danger of serious bodily harm or death
- There must be enough descriptive information available to believe a broadcast will assist or aid in the recovery