WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – An Amber Alert was issued for 11-year-old Lily Ingalsbe after the Westminster Police Department began a neighborhood door-to-door search for her Wednesday morning. She was reported missing Tuesday.

Before the Amber Alert, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Missing Alert for Lily. Westminster PD confirmed this alert was issued due to time and weather conditions.

Due to the amount of time that has passed and the weather overnight we are working with @CBI_Colorado and have updated this case to a missing endangered alert. #missinglily https://t.co/zar2bQtldN — Westminster Police (@WestminsterPD) November 17, 2021

According to Westminster PD, Lily left her home in the 10700 block of Newcombe Way around 3:30 p.m. and told her mom she was going to Countryside Park. Lily is required to check in at home, and when she didn’t do that, her mom contacted police around just before 5:30 p.m.

Officers continue to look for Lily. If you’ve seen Lily – please contact Westminster PD 303 658-4360 #missinglily pic.twitter.com/tt4M8gQwgr — Westminster Police (@WestminsterPD) November 17, 2021

Overnight, officers searched the neighborhood and requested any available video, and the lakes and parks in the area were searched. Police also used drones and FLIR thermal cameras to check the neighborhood. Fliers were also left at all businesses that were open. Police brought in a bloodhound to search the immediate area as well.

A Code Red notification was sent out to the area asking residents to look for Lily, who does not have a cell phone. She does have a tablet, but police say that was turned off.

Known friends were contacted, and investigators also spoke with extended family.

On Wednesday morning, Westminster police announced they had activated the Jefferson County Child Abduction Response Team to help search for Lily shortly before the Amber Alert was issued.

We have activated the Jefferson County CART team to help look for Lilly. #missinglily pic.twitter.com/ivw1xGySOL — Westminster Police (@WestminsterPD) November 17, 2021

Amber Alert criteria:

The abducted child must be 17 years of age or younger

The abducted child must be in immediate danger of serious bodily harm or death

There must be enough descriptive information available to believe a broadcast will assist or aid in the recovery

Lily was last seen wearing a red, button-up fleece, blue jeans with multi-color paint splatters, all black glasses and an orange backpack. She is 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 111 pounds. She has auburn hair.

Anyone with information can call 911 or contact the Westminster Police Department at 303-658-4360.