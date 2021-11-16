ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – A herd of elk was seen running from the wildfire that broke out in Estes Park Tuesday morning. Eric Harrington shared the video on Twitter.
Seeing a herd of Elk running from the smoke/fire here in Estes Park at Mary’s Lake. pic.twitter.com/h77xaQRXoy
— Eric Harrington (@RetroEric73) November 16, 2021
Colorado Parks and Wildlife studied the movement of elk in the Poudre Canyon/Red Feather Lakes area during the Cameron Peak Fire in 2020. CPW had 30 elk with GPS satellite collars on in the burn area.
“They know when it’s not safe and they get out of there,” wildlife biologist Angelique Curtis stated. “They don’t generally run too far.”
The fire that broke out Tuesday has been named the Kruger Rock Fire and it was estimated at 20 acres in size at 8:45 a.m. Wind gusts were being measured at 45 mph in the Little Valley area, according to CBS4 Meteorologist Ashton Altieri. High winds are expected to continue there throughout the day.
Hearing from @DillonMThomas that smoke from the new fire Estes Park has reached as far as Windsor. Strong westerly winds will be relentless for much of the of the day in this area.#cowx #4wx
📷 Evan Schaefer from Carriage Hills in Estes Park pic.twitter.com/UvX5mEqV39
— Ashton Altieri (@AshtonCBS4) November 16, 2021
Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for homes and businesses in Hermit Park in the southern part of the Colorado tourist town.