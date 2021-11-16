AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police released descriptions and pictures of two vehicles they believe were involved in the shootings of six teenagers at Nome Park on Nov. 15. The shooting happened near Aurora Central High School.
Investigators describe the vehicles as a black Chrysler 300 with dark tint and chrome wheels. The second is described as a black Chevrolet Tahoe with chrome door handles and a roof rack. Police say the Tahoe possibly has Colorado registration tags.
In addition to the new suspect vehicle information, the reward for information leading to an arrest has gone up. The Aurora Reward Fund pitched in another $5,000 on top of the $2,000 made available by the Metro Denver Crimestoppers.
Police say two of the six victims "have a long physical recovery ahead." The others are expected to be okay.
Those who know more about the vehicles, suspects or circumstances are asked to call 720-913-STOP.