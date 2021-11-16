COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is asking for public input on a permit for the Suncor plant. The permit would limit pollution from the plant and place more restrictions on it.
The overall goal of the permit is to increase transparency around Suncor's operations and implement monitoring requirements for dozens of toxic metals.
“The site has had frequent problems with poor maintenance, spills, and violations, and so we are responding to that by implementing new measures to hold the facility accountable,” said Nicole Rowan, division director, Water Quality Control Division, CDPHE, in a statement. “We want to hear from the public on this permit because it is intended to protect them from harmful pollutants.”
Suncor sits along Sand Creek near the South Platte River and the Burlington Ditch, an important source of drinking water.