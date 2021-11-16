COVID In Colorado: Public Health Officials Call For More Action From StateAfter the state implemented a new vaccine requirement for large indoor events in the Denver metro area, public health officials are saying more needs to be done to curb the state's status in the pandemic.

Colorado State University Athletes, Fort Collins Police Donate Blood In Honor Of Crash VictimDuring the COVID-19 pandemic donations of blood dropped, an issue which still hasn’t been fully resolved.

Group Wants Air Monitors Returned To Bella Romero AcademyA group of activists wants air monitors returned to the Bella Romero Academy 4th-8th grade campus in Greeley. This is after they claim toxic emissions were detected from a nearby fracking site.

'Really Makes Sense': Broncos Fans React To Indoor Mask Recommendation At StadiumAs COVID-19 cases continue to surge and strain the state's health care system, the Broncos are now strongly encouraging fans to wear masks in all the indoor areas at their stadium.

COVID In Colorado: New Health Order Requires Vaccines For All Public, Indoor Events Of 500+ PeopleA new public health order from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will require vaccinations at all public, indoor, unseated events of 500 people or more in the Denver metro area.

COVID In Colorado: Gov. Polis Interviewed About State's Response On Face The NationOn Sunday morning, Gov. Jared Polis joined with CBS' Margaret Brennan on Face The Nation from the University of Colorado Boulder to discuss the state's battle with the coronavirus.