DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– An RV fire forced the closure of southbound lanes of Interstate 25 just south of Happy Canyon Road. South Metro Fire Rescue crews rushed to the scene just before noon Tuesday.
I-25 is CLOSED southbound south of Happy Canyon Road while firefighters battle an RV fire. No injuries reported. #cotraffic pic.twitter.com/tN074GZlfP
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) November 16, 2021
Southbound lanes were reopened about 12:15. South Metro Fire tweeted just after noon that although the fire was under control, drivers should expect traffic delays while lanes were reopened and emergency crews continued to work.
What caused the fire is being investigated.