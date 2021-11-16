ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Emergency officials at the Kruger Rock Fire are investigating reports of a plane crash in the area Tuesday night. CBS4’s Dillon Thomas reports first responders are looking for an aircraft near the fire.
Details are scarce, but officials say a single engine aircraft is reportedly down, but they have not found it yet.
“LCSO & other agencies are investigating reports of a single engine air tanker crash south of Estes Park. Crews are searching the area now. More to follow,” the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office stated on social media.
Dozens of fire trucks and other first responder vehicles were seen at the base of where the fire started.
I’ve confirmed first responders are looking for an aircraft which may have crashed near the Kruger Rock Fire. @CBSDenver has learned a single engine aircraft is reportedly down, not located. pic.twitter.com/E5TVwxbLgj
It’s not clear the plane’s reason for flying in spite of windy conditions. CBS4 crews on the ground report seeing a plane helping fight the fire.