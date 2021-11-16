AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Aurora Fire Rescue is honoring a retired firefighter who likely died of occupational cancer. Darold E. “Bud” Hills passed away last weekend, after battling cancer that was presumptively associated with his career as a firefighter.
According to Aurora Fire Rescue’s Facebook page, Lieutenant Bud Hills retired in 2004 after 31 years of service with the department. He will be honored as a line of duty death.
“We offer our collective condolences during this very difficult time,” said Fire Chief Fernando Gray, Sr. in the Facebook post. “His contributions were lasting, and his legacy continues on through many members including his son, AFR Deputy Chief Caine Hills.”
No service or memorial details have been released. American flags flying at Aurora Fire Rescue Fire Stations have been brought to half-staff to honor Hills.