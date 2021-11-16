ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The investigation into two bodies found inside a vehicle near the Centennial Airport continued on Tuesday. The two people were found shot and killed inside the vehicle on Monday afternoon.
Arapahoe County Sheriff's deputies responded to a parking lot at an office building in the 10700 block of East Geddes Avenue, near the Centennial Airport, before 5 p.m.
Copter4 flew over the scene which showed sheriff's vehicles surrounding the crime scene, which was cordoned off. Geddes Avenue was closed between Iola Street and Joliet Street during the investigation.
The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office told CBS4 that investigators continue to work on the case. The names of the deceased have not been released. The circumstances surrounding the shooting deaths have not been released.