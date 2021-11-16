WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Two men are accused of driving at excessive speeds during a street race and causing a crash that killed a young woman in Westminster over the weekend.
We learned Tuesday suspects Shimpson Huynh, 30 and Adrian Lau, 21, are both in custody on $100,000 cash-only bonds. Both men face charges for vehicular homicide after they were arrested for the crash that killed 21-year-old Annika Williams at the intersection with 105th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard Sunday evening.
Williams was northbound on Sheridan when she was turning onto 105th, and police say Huynh and Lau were in separate cars speeding southbound on Sheridan at that time. Investigators determined Huynh’s vehicle crashed into Williams’ on the driver’s side, and she died at the scene.
In a news release, Westminster said significant efforts have been made to curb incidents of street racing.
In 2021, the Westminster Police Department partnered with other agencies throughout the State of Colorado and through a special task force, worked 3,344 hours making over 1000 contacts and issuing 829 summonses.
Westminster Officers also participated in the North Metro Speed Enforcement Group. Between May and August, this group reported the following statistics:
- 230 Traffic contacts
- Issued 226 summons
- 9 arrests
- Provided 122 warnings
- Impounded nine vehicles
- 28 cars eluded officers
In addition, the website reportstreetracing.com was established in an effort to allow citizens to report street racing. Through this website, 113 reports were made in the city of Westminster.
Sunday’s crash remains under investigation. Police are asking that anyone who witnessed the crash to please call 303-658-4360.