By Danielle Chavira
ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – The American Red Cross of Northern Colorado stepped in to help evacuees in Estes Park. Residents fled their homes Tuesday morning after the Kruger Rock Fire started at around 7 a.m.

Bill Howell, a Red Cross volunteer, lives in Estes Park. He says the fire is only half of a mile away from his house.

He says his neighbors have been evacuated.

“Evacuees up here in Estes Park are pretty hard core. We’ve been through floods, fire and just about anything but famine. They’re concerned, but most of the people that live in that area are older,” he said.

The Red Cross set up an evacuation center at the Estes Park Event Center in the same complex as the fairgrounds on Manford Avenue.

