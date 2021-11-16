DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Amanda Anderson pleaded not guilty to charges of child abuse resulting in death and tax evasion. The charges stem from an investigation at a day care provider in 2020.
South Metro firefighters responded to a home on Lexington Drive near Ridgegate Parkway for a call about a 3-month-old girl who was unconscious and not breathing. The child later died.
The child was being cared for by Anderson. Investigators say Anderson had been issued five cease and desist orders through the Colorado Department of Human Services before the child's death on Aug. 26.

Details of the child’s death have not been released.