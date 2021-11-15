DENVER (CBS4) – The U.S. Navy Leap Frog Team dropped in on Metropolitan State University on Monday. Denver Broncos parachutes carried them in from above campus as part of a tribute to military service members at MSU.
The demonstration also kicked off the school's pep rally for the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference women's volleyball tournament.
The team is ranked first in the country.