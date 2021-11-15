JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – West Metro Fire Protection District responded to a fire at townhomes construction in the Applewood community of Jefferson County Monday morning.
According to the West Metro Fire tweet, firefighters responded to the burning buildings near the intersection with W 20th Avenue and Youngfield Street.
Firefighters are expected to remain at the scene to check for hotspots a majority of the day.
Youngfield is shutdown from W 21st Ave to W 23rd Ave.
Crews will be on scene at 21st and Youngfield for most of the day. West Metro’s drone is up, checking for hotspots with infrared camera. Once debris in collapse area is removed, investigators will be able to get in for a closer look. Youngfield- between 21st and 23rd is closed. pic.twitter.com/4LRfnlaaV1
— WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) November 15, 2021
Arvada Fire Protection District responded to a call at a home across the street from the main fire scene because heat from the flames melted window shutters there.
Fire was so hot that shutters partially melted on a home across the street. Thanks to @ArvadaFire for the help on the incident. pic.twitter.com/K907YLUnIk
— WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) November 15, 2021