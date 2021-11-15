DENVER (CBS4) – After very mild weekend, temperatures will soar even higher to start the week. Record high temperatures may be broken Monday afternoon before a blast of winter-like weather quickly arrives for the the middle of the week.

Denver’s existing record high temperature for November 15 is 78 degrees set in 1942. That record is likely safe but the metro area should be close and it’s possible other records along the Front Range could fall.

The very warm weather for Monday comes after a very mild weekend for November. Looking ahead to Tuesday, it won’t be quite a as warm but the Denver metro area should still reach near 70 degrees. Then temperatures will plunge about 35 degrees for Wednesday behind a powerful cold front scheduled to arrive Tuesday evening. Temperatures should stay in the 30s all day in Denver on Wednesday.

While the front will bring lots of cold air, it doesn’t have much moisture. So, while the mountains should get light snow Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, it’s unlikely the metro area would get any accumulating snowfall.

Denver is currently in 5th place on the list of latest first measurable snowfall. The record is November 21 (which is Sunday) and it seems likely that Denver will not only break that record, but will probably pad the record by at least days if not weeks. It does not currently appear likely Denver would get accumulating snow through at least Thanksgiving.