DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say a man was shot and killed Sunday night. Officers responded to the area near West Mississippi Avenue and South Quivas Street at around 8 p.m.
They say the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries from an apparent gunshot wound, but later died.
UPDATE: The adult male who was transported w/an apparent gun shot wound has been pronounced deceased. This is an open death investigation. DPD has contacted several people who were at the location and asks that anyone with info please call 720-913-7867. No arrests at this time.
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 15, 2021
Investigators did not share information about a suspect. They say they’ve contacted several people at the location. Those with more information are asked to call Metro Denver Crimestoppers at 720-913-7867.