By Danielle Chavira
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say a man was shot and killed Sunday night. Officers responded to the area near West Mississippi Avenue and South Quivas Street at around 8 p.m.

They say the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries from an apparent gunshot wound, but later died.

Investigators did not share information about a suspect. They say they’ve contacted several people at the location. Those with more information are asked to call Metro Denver Crimestoppers at 720-913-7867.

