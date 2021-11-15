DENVER (CBS4) — A first-of-its-kind exhibit is now dazzling the Denver Art Museum.
"It's the lost generation of American art history," curator Timothy Standring told CBS4.
“Whistler to Cassatt: American Painters in France” features more than 100 paintings during that period, made between 1855 and 1913.
Standring continued to describe the experience, "It's also a braided narrative of American artists who had imitated much of what was going on in France. American art history is much richer because of it."
As visitors gaze upon the works of art, they can expect to learn more about 38 different artists from institutions across America and Europe. It’s the museum’s first comprehensive exhibition of French stylistic impact on American painting.
"When artists came back to America, they had absorbed a great deal of French influence and were able to attract clients to further their careers," said Standring. "Many know about artists in Giverny, but they don't know about the salon painters and the training that they went through there."
Artistic styles championed by American artists, including classicism, realism, tonalism, and impressionism are all on display. Standring hopes the artwork will inspire conversations going forward. “And further the dialogue about visual arts in America, and here in Denver,” he said.