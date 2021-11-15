DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are asking for help investigating a shooting over the weekend that left a juvenile dead. The shooting happened in the 15500 block of East 53rd Avenue on Sunday.
When officers arrived, they found a juvenile victim who was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Unfortunately, that victim died at the hospital.
Detectives are asking anyone who has information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
The victim has not been identified. What happened leading up to the shooting has not been released.
UPDATE: The victim involved in this shooting incident, a juvenile male, has been pronounced deceased. No arrests have been made in this case and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to please call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867.
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 15, 2021