DENVER (CBS4)- Get ready for a week of extremes across Colorado. A strong high pressure ridge delivered high temperatures just a few degrees shy of record territory on Monday afternoon.
Denver’s high made it into the mid-70s just for degrees away from the record high despite a day of a persistent mountain wave cloud.
As our current high pressure ridge moves east on Tuesday strong southwesterly winds will be ramping up across the state.
The combination of strong winds, warm temps and low relative humidity will create a higher fire danger along the I-25 corridor including the Denver metro area on Tuesday.
Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning a cold front will swing thru opening the door for a cold trough of low pressure to bring in some of the coldest air since last spring into the area.
Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning a cold front will swing thru opening the door for a cold trough of low pressure to bring in some of the coldest air since last spring into the area.

High temperatures across the state will take a one day dip 15 to 20 degrees below normal for this time of year. Moisture with the front will be very limited. By Wednesday afternoon a few isolated spots in the mountains may see 1 to 3 inches of snow while Denver and most of the Front Range should pick up a few rain showers along with an overnight mix on Tuesday into Wednesday with little to no accumulation expected.