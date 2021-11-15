GREELEY (CBS4)– A group of activists wants air monitors returned to the Bella Romero Academy 4th-8th grade campus in Greeley. This is after they claim toxic emissions were detected from a nearby fracking site.
READ MORE: Several People Shot At Nome Park In Aurora, Police Search For Suspect
The fracking site is just 1,200 feet away from Bella Romero Academy. According to the group, the state removed the air monitors for maintenance.
That monitoring system was put in place in 2020 to track emissions of benzene in the air. Benzene can cause cancer if a person is exposed to high levels over long periods of time.READ MORE: William Roberts Sentenced To 2 Life Sentences For Beating To Death Deborah And Ruben Vallejos
This isn’t the first time that Bella Romero Academy has been the center of health concerns. In 2019, CBS4’s Rick Sallinger reported concerns from parents after the toxin was detected in the air near the school.MORE NEWS: Antonio Mendez Sentenced To 32 Years In Prison For Shooting, Killing 13-Year-Old Jonah Hirsh In Englewood Alley
The group wants the air monitors returned to the school by Dec. 1.