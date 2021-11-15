AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting that left several people shot at Nome Park. The shooting, at Nome and 12th happened just before 1 p.m. on Monday.
Detectives said that multiple people have been shot. Central High School was placed on lockdown.
Officers are searching for a suspect who is no longer at the park.
— Aurora Police Dept 🦃 (@AuroraPD) November 15, 2021