By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Aurora News, Aurora Police, Aurora Shooting

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting that left several people shot at Nome Park. The shooting, at Nome and 12th happened just before 1 p.m. on Monday.

Detectives said that multiple people have been shot. Central High School was placed on lockdown.

Officers are searching for a suspect who is no longer at the park.

