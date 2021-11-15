AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora parents waited anxiously to get in contact with their students at Aurora Central High School on Monday afternoon. Vehicles lined up along the perimeter of the campus as a small crowd of parents waited outside.
Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said during a news conference the school would conduct a controlled release of students.
The school had been put on a brief lockdown, but it was later changed to a secure perimeter. The move was reaction to six children, ages 14-18, being shot at Nome Park, near the school.
All of victims’ parents have been notified.
Several community members tell CBS4 they talked to or texted with their students and knew they were safe.
Others say they were shocked and fed up with the violence in the area.
The shooting did not occur at the school. Suspects have not been identified or caught.
The five youngest victims were taken to hospitals by ambulance; the 18-year-old student drove themselves to a hospital. While all injuries are considered non life-threatening, one of the victims is in emergency surgery, Wilson said.
Those with more information about the shootings are asked to call Metro Denver Crimestoppers at 720-913-STOP.MORE NEWS: New Infrastructure Law Means Nearly $4 Billion For Colorado Roads